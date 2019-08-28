Brexit 64 Days: Brexit now 'odds-on' following Boris Johnson suspension move

Brexit in nine weeks is now odds-on for the first time, according to a leading Irish bookmaker.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Boris Johnson’s move to suspend parliament has really shaken up the betting and for the first time punters have made it more likely than not that Brexit goes ahead in October. The latest money we’re seeing means the 'no deal' scenario is moving very quickly towards an odds-on prospect too.”

The developments in London on Wednesday saw a 'no deal' Brexit backed into 5/4 from 2/1 with BoyleSports, who also now make it odds-on at 4/5 from 11/10 that the UK leaves the EU before November 1.

That means an October Brexit has gone odds-on for the first time, with the chances of remaining beyond October now the more unlikely of the two options, albeit only slightly at 10/11.