Brexit 64 Days: Colum Eastwood says 'anti-democratic' British Prime Minister Boris Johnson must be stopped

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has claimed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's move to suspend the Westminster parliament is an attempt to "enforce the will of a government that has no democratic legitimacy".

The Foyle MLA was speaking after Mr. Johnson announced that he had asked Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to request an end to the current parliamentary session in the second sitting week in September.

The Prime Minister said the suspension would allow the British Government to bring forward a new legislative programme, a central plank of which would be "to introduce a Withdrawal Agreement Bill and move at pace to secure its passage before October 31."

He said the second session of the current Parliament would commence with a Queen’s Speech on Monday, October 14.

Mr. Eastwood claimed this was an attempt to block efforts to prevent a 'no deal' Brexit on October 31.

"Boris Johnson has stepped far outside the acceptable norms for a functioning democracy and he must be reined in.

“This is a moment for political courage. Every MP should take a stand in this moment, to defend the interests of people across these islands but particularly in the North where businesses and border communities will suffer the most as a result of a no-deal coup.

“There is now a compelling democratic imperative to stop Johnson and stop this Brexit. DUP MPs who have nodded along with this and Sinn Féin MPs who refuse to act are facilitating this disaster. It’s time for leadership,” said the SDLP leader.