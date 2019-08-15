Brexit on Halloween now an even money bet; odds on no deal crash out shortening

It's now even money that the United Kingdom will leave the European Union in 11 weeks, according to a leading Irish bookmaker.

BoyleSports said its Brexit book showed that the odds on a 'no deal' crash out at Halloween have also been shortening considerably.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “The closer we get to October the more bets we’re seeing on a no deal Brexit actually happening. It’s not far off becoming the most likely option with punters now with the odds at an all-time low of 5/4 and the trends suggest it could soon be an odds-on prospect.”

It is now a short even money chance that Brexit happens in any form on or before October 31, a price that had been out at 2/1 just a week ago.

Punters are also expecting to be called to the ballot box before the year is out amid rumours that Boris Johnson is set to call a snap General Election. That is now a red hot odds-on 2/7 from 4/6 after a leaked e-mail from senior Tory MP Damien Hinds included the phrase ‘GE 2019.’