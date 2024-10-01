Brian O’Boyle and Goretti Horgan to discuss united Ireland at Think Left conference in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Brian O’Boyle and Goretti Horgan will conduct a discussion under the heading of ‘Corporate Tax Haven United Ireland or Socialist Republic for All?’ at the forthcoming Think Left project this weekend.

The organisers said: “Dr. Brian O'Boyle is a radical socialist economist and author. His published works include 'Tax Haven Ireland', a detailed examination of how the Irish State has become a place for the mega-rich to hide their profits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His book 'Austerity Ireland, the Failure of Irish Capitalism', illustrates that the economic misery inflicted on the Irish people after the banking crash was completely unnecessary and was done only in the interests of the ruling class.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Goretti Horgan carries with her a lifetime of activism. Horgan is a senior lecturer in Social Policy and has been at the forefront of challenging the economic decisions made by government that seem to always target the poorest in society.

Brian O’Boyle and Goretti Horgan will conduct a discussion under the heading of ‘Corporate Tax Haven United Ireland or Socialist Republic for All?’ at the forthcoming Think Left project this weekend.

"Goretti's work throughout her academic career has focused on the issue of poverty. She has worked for Save the Children and is a former chairperson of The Northern Ireland Anti-Poverty Network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her published research on the impact of child poverty, in particular amongst those with disabilities is a touchstone for understanding of these issues.”

The event will take place at St. Columb’s Hall at 3pm on Saturday, October 5.

"We need an alternative model of a United Ireland, one rooted in James Connolly's vision of a 'Workers Republic', focused on achieving economic justice and equitable future for all the people on this island,” the organisers said.