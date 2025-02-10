Bríd Rodgers to be honoured with special celebration in Derry on 90th birthday

Veteran SDLP activist Bríd Rodgers will be honoured in the Guildhall with a special celebration event in Derry on the occasion of her 90th birthday.

The Bunbeg-native was an influential figure during the peace process and served as the first Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development after the Good Friday Agreement.

Ms. Rodgers was nominated to the Senate by Taoiseach Garret FitzGerald in the 1980s. She also served as a member of the Northern Ireland Forum and the Stormont Assembly. She was Deputy leader of the SDLP between 2001 and 2004.

The John and Pat Hume Foundation have organised a cross-community event at 6.30pm on Thursday, February 20, 2025 in the Guildhall ‘to recognise and celebrate the extraordinary role of Bríd Rodgers, born in Gweedore, as a leader for peaceful change, from civil rights to peacebuilding and from the Good Friday Agreement to government’.

The SDLP team celebrating at Stormont after Cabinet positions were agreed in November 1999. From left to right, Sean Farren, John Hume, Seamus Mallon and Bríd Rodgers. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

"Bríd has been a passionate campaigner for peace, justice and reconciliation. It will be a night of politics, music and craic,” the foundation said.

Guests will include Mayor Lillian Seenoi-Barr, Mark Durkan, Dawn Purvis, David Adams, Claire Hanna MP, Mike Nesbitt MLA, Máiría Cahill and others.

There will be music from renowned Irish fiddler and fellow Gweedore native Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, of Altan, and a reading from the acclaimed poet and writer Damian Gorman.

Ms. Rodgers was a founding member of the SDLP. In 1978 she became the first woman to chair a political party in Ireland, and in 1981 was the party's general secretary. Bríd, chaired the SDLP Negotiating Team during the Good Friday Agreement.

You can reserve tickets at: https://buytickets.at/humefoundation/1546458/share/5020b8d81f73ca90090699799cfaeae1