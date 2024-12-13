Call for European Commission office in ‘cross-border urban capital’ of Derry to exploit dual market access

An office of the European Commission should be established in the cross-border urban capital of Derry to take advantage of dual market access and reverse decades of economic neglect, a local MLA has said.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinéad McLaughlin believes an independent review should be initiated to ‘explore how centres of strategic economic importance can capitalise on the opportunities resulting from Northern Ireland's unique position’.

The Foyle MLA was speaking after the SDLP launched its ‘Our European Future’ policy paper that called for the establishment of an EC office in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Ms. McLaughlin suggested it should be set up in Derry instead.

Sinéad McLaughlin with her SDLP colleagues at the launch of the party's ‘Our European Future’ policy paper.

"The review should evaluate the costs and benefits of establishing a new office in Northern Ireland for the European Commission. I gently suggest to my colleagues that, if we are looking for regional balance, that office could be in Derry,” she told MLAs in the Assembly.

The SDLP representative said the North was uniquely placed to take advantage of simultaneous access to the EU and British markets.

“Why should we foster cooperation and trust between Northern Ireland and the EU institutions? Doing so could play a crucial role in maximising dual market access and provide us with advice on trade, investment and regulation compliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It could build on our ability to leverage the unique position in which we now find ourselves and engage meaningfully with Europe. Such new mechanisms would have real-world consequences and present opportunities for high-value manufacturing and supply chains, offering specific advantages to sectors such as pharmaceuticals, agri-food, precision engineering and many more.

"We could explore the role of the integration of regulations in key sectors by securing closer alignment with European agencies, creating initiatives to strengthen Northern Ireland and EU supply chains and exploiting the potential of dual market incentives such as tax credits.

"Those benefits would mean that a place such as Derry, which sits as the urban capital of a cross-border region, is uniquely positioned to take advantage of such opportunities and reverse decades of economic neglect,” she said.

Her comments follow the revelation that Derry and Strabane recently reported the highest growth in exports to the European Union in the North at 33 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two months ago Steve Harper, executive director of Invest NI’s international business group told the Oireachtas Joint Committee on European Union Affairs that while we were still in the early days of the post-Brexit era there were indications dual market access was already yielding dividends.

"Growth in exports to the EU has been across almost all parts of Northern Ireland, with Derry and Strabane achieving the highest growth at nearly 33 per cent in 2022.

“This reflects the importance of the regions in driving Northern Ireland’s economic growth and how they have a pivotal role in driving regional economic growth,” he said.

As well as calling for a new EC office the SDLP policy paper is demanding representation for the North in the European Parliament, via observer MEPs; enhanced youth mobility opportunities, including full participation in Erasmus; additional support to help the North take advantage of dual market access; a refreshed mapping exercise on the impacts of Brexit on cross-border economic, social and cultural life, including for frontier workers; and a focus on the impacts of post-Brexit mobility challenges to the all-island economy, including Electronic Travel Authorisation.