Colum Eastwood holds 'positive and useful' meeting with Apprentice Boys

The SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood met senior member of the Apprentice Boys on Monday to discuss nationalist concerns about the display of emblems at the 'Relief of Derry' commemorations last month.

He said it was a constructive engagement and he hoped to continue to maintain good relations in Derry.

He said: “We have had a positive and useful meeting with the Apprentice Boys this evening. This city has long led the way in creating the space for mutual accommodation between all communities and traditions. I am keen to do whatever I can to maintain the relationships we have built and the progress we have all made.

“We have agreed to continue talking over the time ahead.”