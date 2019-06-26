Colum Eastwood refers Ian Paisley to Parliamentary Standards Commissioner after BBC Spotlight Maldives report

SDLP leader, Colum Eastwood, has sent a letter to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner requesting consideration be given to investigating claims made BBC Spotlight about DUP MP, Ian Paisley.

Spotlight made fresh claims about Mr. Paisley and his involvement in holidays to the Maldives in 2014 and 2016.

If the trips made to the Maldives in 2014 and 2016 were private holidays and were not paid for by a third party then Mr. Paisley would not have been required to officially declare them.

Writing on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Eastwood, explained why he has asked the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner to look into the claims.

"I have referred Ian Paisley to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner after last night’s @BBCSpotlightNI report," Tweeted Mr. Eastwood.

"This behaviour degrades trust in politics and we have to call it out."

Mr. Eastwood also Tweeted a copy of the letter he sent to the commissioner.

"There is widespread concern about Mr. Paisley's behaviour and the perceived influence the Maldivian government may have as a result of these excusrions."