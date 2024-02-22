Colum Eastwood will not be prosecuted for walking to court in solidarity with Bloody Sunday families

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) said it will not prosecute seven individuals reported in connection with an unnotified procession.

The individuals were investigated by the PSNI for an alleged breach of section 6 of the Public Processions (Northern Ireland) Act 1998 after walking together along a number of streets on their way to Bishop Street Courthouse on August 25, 2023.

The PPS said the decision not to prosecute was taken on public interest grounds, including that the procession involved a relatively small number of people and was short in duration; was peaceful and caused no public disorder (or any apparent risk of public disorder) and no need for the deployment of any policing resource; caused no harm or damage occurred and resulted in minimal disruption or inconvenience caused to traffic or the general public.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood

The public prosecutor said no complaints were made by any members of the local community and there was no other evidence of any negative community impact caused by the procession.

Decisions were taken by applying the Test for Prosecution, as set out in the PPS Code for Prosecutors. The Test is met if, in relation to an identifiable individual, the available evidence is sufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of a conviction (the Evidential Test) and if prosecution is in the public interest (the Public Interest Test).

A PPS spokeswoman said: “It was considered that the conduct of the reported individuals did amount to participation in a public procession and that their procession had not been subject to the legal notification required.

“However, the purpose of having legislative regulation of parades and processions in Northern Ireland is to control public disorder and damage, to minimise disruption to the life of the community and to enhance community relations. In this particular case, it was clear that the procession investigated did not raise any of those risks and therefore the public interest would not be served by pursuing criminal proceedings.

“This decision was reached impartially, independently and fully in line with the PPS Code for Prosecutors. Each case reported by police is considered carefully taking into account the specific facts and circumstances of the alleged offending. These decisions are therefore fact specific and no indication of a general policy position in relation to the prosecution of unnotified processions or parades.”

Before Christmas Mr. Eastwood had described a summons to be be interviewed as ‘ridiculous’ and bonkers’.

He said: “The SDLP has stood with Bloody Sunday families for 52 years. I have stood with them all my life - I was with them during the publication of the Saville report, I have been with them the whole way through the process of bringing someone to court and I have stood up for them at Westminster. I will be with them until the end of the line.”

The summons stemmed from the SDLP leader walking to Derry Courthouse with members of the Bloody Sunday families to show his solidarity with them ahead of a scheduled hearing in relation to the prosecution of Soldier F.