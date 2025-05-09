Committee backs pay rise for Derry & Strabane councillors for 2025/26

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee has approved a pay rise for councillors for the 2025/26 financial year.

At January’s Full Council Meeting members approved a pay rise for members for the 2024/25 year, which was the first since since 2019 and saw an increase from £15,071 to £17,456 from April 2024.

At this month’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee a revised scheme of allowance, which would see a further increase to up to £18,329 from April this year, was passed with the approval of just four members.

Lead Democratic Services and Improvement Officer, Ellen Cavanagh, said officers’ revised allowance amount was based on a recently-issued Department for Communities (DfC) circular that 'reflects an increase of five percent in the maximum rates for Basic Allowance'.

Ms Cavanagh also noted that DfC is seeking an amendment to the relevant legislation, to assume responsibility for setting the allowance rate.

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly and Sinn Féin Committee members abstained from voting on the revised scheme.

Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy added: “We took a principled stand to not vote on our own pay rise here within this chamber and it's still the position of our group, but I understand where other people are coming from.

“I do welcome the change in the legislation where the department will take that decision, and I think that's the rightful place for the decision to be taken.”

The revised scheme was approved, with four members voting in favour and seven abstaining.