Committee chairs shared out between SF, SDLP & Donnelly

The chairs of committees dealing with planning, bins, swimming pools and the Hallowe’en and St. Patrick’s Day festivals among other matters were decided for the year ahead at Monday’s AGM.

The allocations: Governance & Strategic Planning: Chair, Jim McKeever (SDLP), Deputy, Ruairí McHugh (SF). Planning: Chair, Christopher Jackson (Sinn Féin), Deputy, Shaun Harkin (PBP). Assurance, Audit & Risk: Chair, Gary Donnelly (Ind), Deputy, Mary Durkan (SDLP).

Business & Culture: Chair, Shauna Cusack (SDLP), Deputy, Anne McCloskey (Aontú).

Environment & Regeneration: Chair, Brian Tierney (SDLP), Deputy, Eamonn McCann (PBP). Health & Communitites: Chair, Paul Fleming (SF), Deputy, Rory Farrell (SDLP).