Concern ‘anti-peace process groups’ in Derry could avail of new restorative justice accreditation process

Concern has been expressed ‘anti-peace-process groups’ could open up community restorative justice projects in Derry under a new proposed accreditation process.

Under the Justice Bill accreditation for restorative justice schemes is being transferred from the Secretary of State to the Department of Justice.

However, workers in the field have expressed concern over elements of the accreditation process.

At a briefing of the Stormont Justice Committee Debbie Watters, chief executive of NI Alternatives, said: “People really have to come up to the mark and have the appropriate training and standards. That is really important.

Jim McCarthy and Debbie Waters at a recent briefing of the Stormont Justice Committee.

"When we saw the initial accreditation process, one of our reservations was that there is a level 1, at which people do not have to do much to be accredited. We were taken aback by that, because of the rigorous nature of what we were put through 18 years ago and since then.

"People can be restorative justice practitioners with an Open College Network (OCN) qualification: that is probably not good enough. Furthermore, it is not explicit enough about working with the PSNI and supporting the rule of law.”

Jim McCarthy, chief executive officer of Community Restorative Justice Ireland (CRJI), said he was concerned groups opposed to the peace process could set up under the new scheme.

“I fear that the level 1 accreditation in particular will dilute the quality of service that people will get. I have grave concerns, especially in Derry, where, I think, anti-peace-process groups will use it to open offices.

"People do not know who those groups are. If you have an issue or a problem and you go down the street to a community group, you are not going to ask whether that group has a level 1 or 2 or 3 accreditation; you are just going to go in. That is one of my concerns about the steps,” he said.

Mr. McCarthy said the CRJ had a great relationship with the PSNI in Derry and West Belfast.

"To give an example, the superintendent in Derry changed recently. She is originally from west Belfast,” he said.

Mr. McCarthy added: “Within a short period, we had trained 10 police officers in Derry, which had never happened. That is an example of where the experience and trust that we have built up has kicked into action.”