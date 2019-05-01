Consultation on one-way system in Westland area welcomed

Sinn Féin Moor Councillor Sharon Duddy has welcomed the news that the Department for Infrastructure is to formally carry out a consultation with the residents on the introduction of a one-way system on Westland Avenue and Westland Terrace.

Colr. Duddy said: “Several weeks ago, I submitted a survey from residents to the Department for Infrastructure (formerly Road Service) to look at the feasibility of introducing a one-way system on Westland Terrace and Westland Avenue.

“They have now said that they are going to progress it to the next stage, which involves a formal consultation with the residents.

“They have proposed that traffic enter via Westland Terrace and exit via Westland Avenue, their reasoning for this is that the sightlines are better when exiting Westland Avenue compared to exiting via Westland Terrace.

“If any resident needs an update on this or has queries they can contact me on 0751787162,” Colr. Duddy advised.