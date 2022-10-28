Costs crisis: Derry & Strabane groups have warn hubs and luncheon clubs in place
Members of Derry & Strabane Council have been updated from Colr. Sandra Duffy about her Mayor’s Initiative and what the council could do to support the community and voluntary partners in the current cost of living crisis.
Councillors were informed that there would be a further meeting with the wider community and voluntary sector.
The Mayor said an initial meeting she convened with the community and voluntary sector and some members of the advice sector “was really informative in terms of the wealth of work that is currently being undertaken by the community and voluntary sector”.
“There is so much happening but they are already feeling the pinch.
“They have everything in place from warm hubs to luncheon clubs and are doing absolutely everything they can to ensure people are receiving whatever help they possibly can give.”
It was agreed, the Mayor said, that the wider meeting will look at “pathways and how we can help people navigate some of these services.”