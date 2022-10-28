Councillors were informed that there would be a further meeting with the wider community and voluntary sector.

The Mayor said an initial meeting she convened with the community and voluntary sector and some members of the advice sector “was really informative in terms of the wealth of work that is currently being undertaken by the community and voluntary sector”.

“There is so much happening but they are already feeling the pinch.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Sandra Duffy. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“They have everything in place from warm hubs to luncheon clubs and are doing absolutely everything they can to ensure people are receiving whatever help they possibly can give.”

It was agreed, the Mayor said, that the wider meeting will look at “pathways and how we can help people navigate some of these services.”

Gillian Anderson