Council to dip into reserve to cover £6.52m deficit after ‘difficult’ financial year and growing pressures

Members of the Governance & Strategic Planning Committee agreed to the proposal after being briefed on the deficit by Lead Finance Officer Alfie Dallas.

In a report to the committee Mr. Dallas advised that 2022/23 had been ‘an incredibly difficult financial year’ due to a range of factors.

Financial pressures included fuel, utility and construction inflation, pay pressures, an increase in rates debt due to the cost-of-living crisis and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the committee was told.

Mr. Dallas’ report advised members of a £1,541,000 overspend on utilities and fuel alone: £988,000 for electricity, oil and gas and £533,000 for vehicle fuel and maintenance costs.

The committee was asked to dip into the Council’s £12.8m financial contingency reserve to convert the deficit into a small surplus.

Mr. Dallas recommended the committee ‘approve the year-end financial outturn position as detailed in the report including the following: £6.520m overspend position offset by application of £7.198m funds from Council’s Financial Contingency Reserve to leave revised surplus position £678k.

“Transfer of a further £600k to Council’s Financial Contingency Reserve reducing the surplus to £78k and leaving a balance in the reserve of £6.02m to be carried forward into 2023/24 to cover the assessed risks including additional Rates Support Grant cuts.

"Remaining surplus balance of £78k to be transferred to Council’s District Fund which remains within the Department for Communities guidelines.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson, supporting the recommendation, stated: “We are in a fortunate position where we have had that contingency reserve in place because if we didn't we would be in a dire position but there are significant challenges coming at us which are unbudgeted.”

Colr. Jackson said the report showed the necessity of re-establishing the Council’s finance working group in order to work through the significant budgetary challenges.

“In relation to the recommendations that are in front of us we are fully supportive of them and looking forward to working with officers to overcome the challenges that are coming at us in terms of council finances and budgets,” he said.

SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell said: “This council is under major financial pressure. We just came out of one really bruising and challenging rates process and it looks like we are going into another straight away.”

“We are lucky that we have a contingency reserve that stood us in good stead last year and we have got a very small surplus.”

Colr. Farrell warned that the council’s reserve fund is dwindling.

“It looks like the contingency that carries over into this financial year – it could be exhausted and we haven't even looked at the next year's and we don't have contingency for that.

“We have £6m carrying into this year. We have unbudgeted pressures. It could be gone by the end of the year and we haven't even looked at the next financial year so it is going to be a difficult process. We are not out of the woods yet.”