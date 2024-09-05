Council to urge Lyons and Reeves to reinstate universal Winter Fuel Payments to pensioners

Derry City and Strabane District Council will urge Stormont and Central Government Ministers to reinstate universal entitlement to the Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At a Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting on Tuesday, September 3, SDLP councillor Rory Farrell proposed writing to both Minister for Communities, Gordon Lyons, and the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, requesting a reversal of the Labour Government's recent decision to scrap payments for people not in receipt of Pension Credit.

“This bombshell was dropped by the new Chancellor last week,” Councillor Farrell said. “And we think it’s a disgrace that pensioners right across the north, who rely on this £300 payment every year to make ends meet and heat their homes, have [had it] stripped away if they’re not on Pension Credit."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It should be means-tested and millionaires don’t need this £300, but the threshold for a single person is £11,500 a year, so this isn't good enough. The payment needs to be reinstated and reinstated now.

Derry City and Strabane District Council will urge Stormont and Central Government Ministers to reinstate universal entitlement to the Winter Fuel Payment for pensioners.

“Stormont also has a role and can provide mitigation regarding a bedroom tax, so there’s scope to provide mitigation regarding Pension Credit, but on a practical level we can work with our excellent advice providers to try and increase [constituents’] uptake of Pension Credit.

“The more people who are on Pension Credit, the more money coming in to the local economy and the more people entitled to the Winter Fuel payment," said Colr. Farrell.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said removal of payments was an 'absolute disgrace'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a disgrace to those who sit on the benches in Westminster,” he added.

“And there are those representing this constituency who also sit there. Maybe they should reflect on sitting on the government benches who have imposed this upon us.”

DUP Alderman Chelsea Cooke amended the motion to include contacting Finance Minister, Caoimhe Archibald, while People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin suggested requesting an Equality Impact Assessment (EIA) of the decision.

“The decision shouldn't have been taken without the EIA being done," Councillor Harkin concluded. "And I think that if that assessment is done we will find a negative impact on a lot of people.”