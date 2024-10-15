Council to write to Health Minister Mike Nesbitt for update on Derry addiction services

Mike Nesbitt

Derry City and Strabane District Council will write to the Minister for Health, Mike Nesbitt, for an update on the independent review of addiction services.

At a Health and Community Committee meeting on Thursday, October 10, members were informed that the Department for Health had published a review of the Protect Life 2 Strategy, a five-year strategy for the prevention of suicide and self-harm in Northern Ireland.

At Thursday’s meeting, SDLP councillor Rory Farrell said suicide was a 'scourge across our city and district', with many incidents of suicide due to drug addiction.

Councillor Farrell noted that an independent review of addiction services across Northern Ireland was ongoing, and proposed writing to Mr Nesbitt to enquire when the findings of the review would be published.

“Addiction across this city and district is a massive issue,” he added. “And the lack of inpatient detoxification services is contributing to that issue.”

Councillor Farrell said: “I would like to praise Tamzin White, who had launched the Detox for Derry campaign, but we don't have a detox centre.

“I am aware that there is an independent review and the review is not complete. We understand there's a report that's been finished but hasn't been finalised, published, or sent out for consultation.

“It would be a good idea to write to the Minister to get an update on that, because enhanced addiction services are needed urgently and they won't start to be delivered until we see the outcome of this review.”

Sinn Féin councillor for the Moor Aisling Hutton welcomed the proposal, but noted that there were a number of community-led services available throughout Derry City.

She concluded: “A lot of community organisations are getting funded through Executive Office funding, the likes of Arc Fitness and the Northland Centre.”

“It’s definitely worth writing [to the Minister], but it's to acknowledge that there is ongoing work here and there is help out there for anybody that needs it.”

Contact Lifeline 08088088000; Samaritans 02871265511 or Freephone 116123; and Childline 08001111.

In RoI contact Pieta House 1800247247 or text HELP (51444); TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland (50808); or ring Samaritans 116-123.