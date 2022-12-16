News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The Christmas Market in Guildhall Square. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 60

15 pictures as Derry Christmas market opens for business

The annual Christmas market in Derry opened today, Friday and will also open tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, 11am to 6pm daily.

By George Sweeney
3 hours ago

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

1. People visiting the Christmas Market in Guildhall Square on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 69

People visiting the Christmas Market in Guildhall Square on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 69

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

2. Derry City and Strabane District Council choir singing at Christmas Market in Guildhall Square on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 70

Derry City and Strabane District Council choir singing at Christmas Market in Guildhall Square on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 70

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

3. People getting hot food at Christmas Market in Guildhall Square on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 58

People getting hot food at Christmas Market in Guildhall Square on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 58

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales

4. People visiting the Christmas Market in Guildhall Square on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 68

People visiting the Christmas Market in Guildhall Square on Friday afternoon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2250GS – 68

Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Derry