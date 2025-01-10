Ambitious £20m plans for Derry's historic Boom Hall discussed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council will invite Boom Hall Trust representatives to council to discuss their “ambitious plans” for the historic site in Derry.

Last year the Boom Hall Trust put forward a an application to restore the historic building, which is located on the western bank of the River Foyle and near the site of the boom that was installed over the river to prevent passage into the city during the siege in 1689.

The restoration plans would see the Hall repurposed as a day nursery, café, cultural and community floorspace, and residential institutional accommodation.

At a meeting of council’s North West Regional Development Group (NWRDG) in December, members were given an update on the Trust’s plans and ongoing funding bids for the project, which has an estimated cost of £20 million.

Historic Boom Hall in Derry. (Photo: Brendan McDaid)

NWRDG Members also agreed to provide the Trust with letters of support and assist with funding applications.

At a Governance and Strategic Planning Meeting on Tuesday, Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy said it would be useful for council to also provide a letter of support and invite representatives for a deputation to members.

She added: “I know that they have been in before, but I think it has [been] some time since we have heard from them and the ambitions they have for that project.”

SDLP councillor Rory Farrell attended the meeting in December and said it was “very, very interesting to hear from representatives regarding their ambitious plans for that site”.

He agreed that council should also send a letter of support.

He concluded: “There are a number of potential funding avenues and some that were mentioned were the Shared Ireland Unit and possibly money under New Decade, New Approach.

“It was agreed at the meeting that there would be tailor-made letters for the individual potential funders, but I think our council also should demonstrate our support and solidarity.

“It is a very worthwhile project that needs funding so [I am] happy to meet with the representatives again, but it is important that we as a council vocalise our support through whatever mechanism is required.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.