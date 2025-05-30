Arts funding cuts in Northern Ireland prompts Derry & Strabane Council to write to Taoiseach for support

Derry City and Strabane District Council will contact Taoiseach Micheál Martin about potential Arts Council of Ireland Funding for the district’s arts sector.

At May’s Full Council Meeting SDLP councillor Rory Farrell noted the recent news that the Arts Council had cut funding for Derry’s Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company.

Councillor Farrell proposed that council write to Mr Martin, requesting that the Irish Government consider discussions with council’s Arts and Cultural co-delivery group around “opportunities and benefits that may evolve from our local arts sector, coming under the responsibility of the Arts Council of Ireland”.

Councillor Farrell added: “Every penny of [Echo Echo’s] funding is being removed, and if it’s not reinstated the organisation’s going to close its doors forever.

“It should be noted that [there were] 32 previous successful funding applications and no concerns were raised whatsoever, and at [this May’s Business and Culture Committee] we agreed to write to the Arts Council and the Minister for Communities to express our disappointment.

“But it’s the view of the Arts and Culture Co-delivery group and councillors that the Arts Council does not work for the city and district.

“Last year, although Belfast City Council is only 17 percent of the population, they got over 82 percent of the funding.

“That’s where their priority lies and while we continue to challenge the Arts Council and Minister for Communities, we do need to look at alternative funding streams.”

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey voiced concerns about some local arts organisations being “under the control” of an arts council from the Republic of Ireland.

Councillor Farrell clarified that his proposal was about giving responsibility to the Council, rather than control.

He concluded: “I would view that as joint responsibility, that the Arts Council in the north and the Arts Council in the Republic can fund worthy organisations across the city and district, but if certain organisations don’t want to avail that opportunity it’s up to them.”

However councillor Farrell agreed to amend the motion, removing “coming under the responsibility of” and adding “receiving support from” the Arts Council of Ireland.

Andy Balfour

Local Democracy Reporter.