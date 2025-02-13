'Building on the success of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival' - Sinn Féin's Duffy
Councillor Duffy said: "I am looking forward to another amazing Derry Jazz and Big Band festival and welcome the news that this year it will have some new and exciting performers and venues including Jazz Hubs. This will add to the overall quality pure jazz offering within the festival.
“This festival continues to go from strength to strength with the headline act this year being Billy Ocean, I would safely say it’s one of the best festivals in Ireland.
“Derry will once again show its ability to be able to host major music festivals and the success of this festival highlights what can be achieved with a vision and perseverance.
“It gives a much needed boost to the hospitality, retail, and tourism sectors and is a great showcase for our wonderful city."