'Building on the success of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival' - Sinn Féin's Duffy

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has welcomed proposals from the local council to include some new and exciting performers and venues for the Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival 2025.

Councillor Duffy said: "I am looking forward to another amazing Derry Jazz and Big Band festival and welcome the news that this year it will have some new and exciting performers and venues including Jazz Hubs. This will add to the overall quality pure jazz offering within the festival.

“This festival continues to go from strength to strength with the headline act this year being Billy Ocean, I would safely say it’s one of the best festivals in Ireland.

“Derry will once again show its ability to be able to host major music festivals and the success of this festival highlights what can be achieved with a vision and perseverance.

“It gives a much needed boost to the hospitality, retail, and tourism sectors and is a great showcase for our wonderful city."

The City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival is Ireland’s biggest Jazz Festival with tens of thousands of people, from all over the world, coming together to celebrate live music and enjoy the hundreds of events that take place over the first May bank holiday weekend from May 1 to May 5.