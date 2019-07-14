Community ‘shocked and saddened’ following discovery of two bodies in Derry - Cooper

Commenting on the news of the discovery of two bodies in a house in Derry on Sunday morning Sinn Féin Foyleside Councillor Mickey Cooper said the local community was shocked and saddened.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man and a woman.

The bodies were found at a property on Great James Street this morning and police officers were witnessed at the scene.

Colr. Cooper said: “Police investigations are now underway.

“There is a sense of shock and sadness in the local community on hearing this news.

“We send our sincere condolences to the families of the deceased at this extremely difficult time.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the death of a man and a woman whose bodies were found at a property on Great James’ Street in Derry/Londonderry this morning.

“Post mortem examinations will be carried out in due course.”