Derry & Strabane Council backs Translink’s Better on Board Charter

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have approved a new Translink initiative to reduce car use in the city and district.

At this month’s Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting members were asked to sign up as one of the supporters of Translink’s Better on Board Charter, a new initiative designed to encourage staff to commute more regularly using public transport.

A number of Derry-based organisations – including the City Hotel, Derry Chamber, Ulster University, Visit Derry, and Western Trust – are currently supporting the Charter and have signed up.

Charter principles include encouraging increased public transport use, reducing congestion, promoting health benefits, and making travel information accessible.

Derry's bus station.

Natural Environment Regeneration Officer, Colin Kennedy, said the Charter supports council’s climate change agenda.

DUP Alderman Julie Middleton and Sinn Féin councillor Paul Boggs supported the proposal, but both noted a lack of public transport in rural areas.

Alderman Middleton said: “If I were to try and find a bus stop right now, I’d have to walk for miles if I were not taking my car.

“Despite this, I think the benefits of this initiative are very positive in terms of our climate and public health.”

Councillor Boggs added: “Colin has alluded to the fact that it’s a charter for the city and district, but it does reference mainly the city in the paper.

“I absolutely welcome the charter and anything that will try and help people get onto public transport.

“I’m disappointed that it is so city-centric, because people [in rural areas] will find it most difficult to get out of private cars and here we have a charter focusing on those who probably find it the easiest.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.