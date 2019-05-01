Derry & Strabane Council Elections May 2: The Moor Ward

The Moor Ward takes in the heart of Derry city centre as well as the wider Triax Bogside, Brandywell, Fountain and Creggan estates and surrounding districts including the Foyle Road area, Killea and Sheriff’s Mountain.

There are five seats to be filled in The Moor and 11 candidates are standing for election next week.

Moor Ward candidates clockwise from top left: Tina Burke, Gary Donnelly, Kevin Campbell, Emmet Doyle, Eamonn McCann, John Boyle, Patricia Logue, Sharon Duddy, Colm Cavanagh, Cathy Breslin and Niree McMorris.

The Moor area has a population of around 17,500 people, making it one of the smaller wards across Derry City & Strabane District Council, and is also one of the smallest in terms of geographical area.

It contains much of Derry’s most historic features as well as many of the city’s landmarks and main facilities, including the City Walls and Brooke Park.

As well as the Brandywell Stadium, Celtic Park, Creggan Reservoir and Country Park,The Moor contains the city’s main museums and business/shopping and entertainment/nightlife areas.

It also has numerous community centres and facilities, among them the Gasyard Centre, Fountain and Long Tower Youth Clubs, with St. Mary’s Youth Club currently under construction, the Old Library Trust, play parks and allotments.

There are also several primary schools and secondary schools in the area and The Moor area contains the city’s main cemetery.

In terms of statistics, the latest census figures available show that around 21 per cent of the population are aged 15 years and under, slightly below the average for the council area. The number of residents aged 65 plus is slightly higher than average at around 14 per cent.

There are 7,000 households in total, with two thirds having no dependent children living in them, while 16 per cent of families have one parents raising their children.

One in five adults in the region reported having a health or disability that seriously limited their ability to carry out everyday tasks, with a further 10 per cent said their condition while having an impact was less severe.

A total of 71 per cent said their health was either good or very good.

The Moor also had a higher than average number of residents with no education qualifications at around 43 per cent compared to the council average of 35 per cent.

This includes 18 per cent of young people aged between 16 and 24 who do not have any qualifications.

One in 10 adults, meanwhile, have achieved a Level 4 qualification.

In terms of economic output, the census showed that almost two thirds of adults (62 per cent) were not in employment, compared to the council average of 51 per cent.

Areas of concern for residents include poverty, employment and training, tourism infrastructure, business rates, healthcare access, and roads and parking.

The 11 candidates hoping to take one of the five Derry City & Strabane District Council seats to be decided in the The Moor ward are, in alphabetical order:

John Boyle (SDLP)

Cathy Breslin (SDLP)

Tina Burke (Sinn Féin)

Kevin Campbell (Sinn Féin)

Colm Cavanagh (Alliance)

Gary Donnelly (Independent)

Emmet Doyle (Independent)

Sharon Duddy (Sinn Féin)

Patricia Logue (Sinn Féin)

Eamonn McCann (People Before Profit Alliance)

Niree McMorris (Democratic unionist Party)