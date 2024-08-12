Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Lillian Seenoi Barr and Alderman Darren Guy have condemned the violence which broke out in the city over the weekend and left 10 PSNI officers injured.

Mayor Barr has written to the PSNI to "stress her support and pass on well wishes to the officers injured while on duty safeguarding local people”.

The PSNI came under attack from youths in the Nailor’s Row area of the city following the annual Apprentice Boys’ Lundy Parade on Saturday.

Condemning the attack, Mayor Barr said it was distressing to see such scenes on the streets of Derry.

PSNI officers on Bishop Street on Saturday night. Picture: Nathan Edgar.

“This has been an extremely challenging week for the PSNI, who have been under extreme pressure due to ongoing tensions and incidents of intimidation,” she said. “The officers who were on our streets on Saturday were there to protect and serve the local community and it’s an absolute disgrace that they were targeted in this way.

“There is no excuse for the scenes witnessed over the weekend which simply breed fear and division within our community, and I appeal for calm over the coming days.

“Anyone who has any information which will help the PSNI in their investigations should please contact the police directly to ensure the culprits are brought to justice, and let us send a clear message that this violence has no place in our community.”

In a seaprate statement, Deputy Mayor, Ulster Unionist Party representative Darren Guy also condemned “those that have once again used children to attack the PSNI”.

While congratulating the Apprentice Boys of Derry, Ald. Guy said: “Sadly again we are talking about children coaxed on by adults to throw petrol bombs at PSNI Officers.

"Considering how our city had rejected the issue surrounding recent UK wide immigration protests, it is disheartening that yet again children have been used as pawns by those who promote child abuse in our City to attack police lines in the Bishop Street area, right beside an elderly residential area.

“In the run up to the bonfire in the Bogside this week, I would call on Nationalist politicians to do all they can over the coming days to prevent any attacks on residents living in The Fountain or PSNI Officers going about their daily work.”