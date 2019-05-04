Derry & Strabane: Who’s been elected so far?

Derry & Strabane Council: 25 of 40 seats filled; counts ongoing in Waterside, The Moor and Sperrin.

Those who have been elected in each ward so far are:

BALLYARNETT: Angela Dobbins (SDLP), Brian Tierney (SDLP), Sandra Duffy (Sinn Féin), Aileen Mellon (Sinn Féin), Rory Farrell (SDLP), Dr Anne McCloskey (Aontú)

FOYLESIDE: Mary Durkan (SDLP), Shauna Cusack (SDLP), Shaun Harkin (People Before Profit), Mickey Cooper (Sinn Féin) and Sean Carr (Independent).

FAUGHAN: Graham Warke (DUP), Ryan McCready (DUP), Jim McKeever (SDLP), Paul Fleming (Sinn Fein), and Rachael Ferguson (Alliance Party).

DERG: Derek Hussey (UUP), Keith Kerrigan (DUP), Ruairí McHugh (Sinn Fein), Cara Hunter (SDLP), Kieran McGuire (Sinn Féin).

WATERSIDE: Darren Guy (UUP), Hilary McClintock (DUP), Sinead McLaughlin (SDLP) (ongoing).

THE MOOR: Independent Gary Donnelly (Ongoing)

SPERRIN: Ongoing

SDLP - 8 seats

Sinn Féin - 6 seats

DUP - 4 seats

People Before Profit- 1 seat

Aontú - One seat

Alliance - One seat

Independents - Two seats

UUP - Two seats