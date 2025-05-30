Dismay over ‘very, very unfair’ funding cut for Derry Community Relations programme
In May TEO announced that annual funding of £65,000 for Greater Shantallow Community Arts to run Good Relations projects at Studio 2 was not being renewed this year.
At this month’s Full Council Meeting, People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin proposed that council write to TEO, requesting that the funding be reinstated.
Councillor Harkin described the cuts as “very, very unfair”, following the Waterside Theatre’s closure and an unsuccessful Arts Council funding application from Echo Echo Dance Theatre Company.
“The Building Communities Programme, that this funding has been going to, has been cut in the midst of an unfortunate rise in sectarian violence, particularly among young people in the city,” he noted.
“It’s worrying that TEO has praised the work by Greater Shantallow Community Arts for a number of years, particularly around this programme, and to see it cut is just bad news; it’s bad news for jobs and it’s bad news in terms of people being able to access arts and culture.”
Mayor and SDLP councillor, Lilian Barr, seconded the proposal and said there was a need to “recognise the contribution of [the] arts not just in peacebuilding but actually contributing to our local economy, promoting our young people’s talent and, above all, promoting our city as a city of culture and music.
“The immense contribution that Studio 2 has made in our city is valuable, I concur with everything that you have said, and I think we need to send that letter.”
Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter.
