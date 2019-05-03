Former Mayor eliminated as DUP and SDLP councillors elected

Former Mayor of Derry & Strabane Maoliósa McHugh has failed to regain his seat in the city and district while the SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney has been elected for the Ballyarnett ward.

The SDLP now look on course to gain three of the six seats in Ballyarnett, one more than they achieved last time round, with candidate Rory Farrell already close the quota.

Meanwhile in the Faughan count, the DUP’s Graham Warke will be returning to the Council with a new party colleague, Ryan McCready.

A recount is now under way for the Foyleside ward following speculation that People Before Profit Shaun Harkin could be in line to secure the party’s first ever seat in Derry.

It looks likely that Aontú could also secure a seat on the Council with candidate Dr Anne McCloskey securing 197 transfers from eliminated Ballyarnett Independent candidate Warren Robinson, bringing her total up to 1283, less than 100 shy of the 1368 quota needed.

Eight of the 40 seats have now been filled on Derry City & Strabane District Council, with the SDLP taking four, the DUP three and the UUP one.

Counting is under way in four of the seven wards within the city and district, Derg, Ballyarnett, Faughan and Foyleside, with counting for The Moor, Sperrin and the Waterside regions to begin later.

Candidates eliminated earlier include two other sitting councillors, Gus Hastings SDLP and Thomas Kerrigan DUP, and also Hayleigh Fleming SF, Anne Murray Alliance, Conor Heaney SF, Neil McLaughlin SF, Danny McCloskey Alliance, John Doherty Alliance.

The quota needed to be deemed elected for the Ballyarnett ward stands at 1368, while the quota in Foyleside is 1227.

The quota for Faughan is 1191 and 1335 for Derg.