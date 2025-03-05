Gender-responsive budgeting data collection at Derry & Strabane leisure facilities approved

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have approved the first steps of a gender-responsive budgeting pilot across the district’s leisure facilities.

According to unwomen.org, gender-responsive budgeting is a strategy which “considers the unique and diverse needs of every person [and] strives for a fair distribution of resources”.

“Current economic models and budgets can lead to fiscal policies and budgets that are biased,” the website states. “By not considering women’s needs, budgets can have unintended negative consequences.”

“For example the global value of unpaid care and domestic work for women aged 15 and over stands at around $10.8 trillion annually – three times the size of the World’s tech industry.”

A council motion, from 2023, instructed officers to compile a report on measures to introduce gender-responsive budgeting within the district and engage with the Northern Ireland Women’s Budget Group (NIWBG) to explore the feasibility a pilot.

At this month’s Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting, Lead Democratic Services and Improvement Officer, Ellen Cavanagh, said officers had since met with NIWBG representatives and work had progressed to scope the feasibility of using leisure services as a potential pilot.

Ms Cavanagh added: “There has been some preliminary engagement with leisure management [and] the representatives from Ulster University and NIWBG are keen to develop a pilot, the first stages of which involve identifying the existing gender data across activities and highlighting gaps.”

Members unanimously approved officers’ plans to move to the data capture stage of the pilot and to set up a working group – comprising leisure services management, policy team representatives, and cost collation officers – to assist in the data capture with the support from Ulster University and NIWBG.

