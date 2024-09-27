Half of Waterside play parks now 'derelict' warns Derry & Strabane Alderman
At the September Full Council Meeting, DUP Alderman Niree McMorris said she requested a report on play parks at last month’s meeting, and since then there had been two more derelict parks.
“I was wondering if a report could come back, especially in regards to to how we can turn them back into community spaces, because there’s a feeling out there that they’re not going to be made back into parks,” she said.
“We need to progress that so the community knows what’s going to be there in the future, and we need some kind of masterplan of how we can achieve that.”
Ald. McMorris added: “I was disgusted to see there were 14 facilities within the Waterside and seven of them are derelict and I would like a meeting where we discuss play provision, because it’s not acceptable.
“We’re still waiting on costings for Rossdowney Park, which hasn’t been progressed and the consultation was in February, so we need to progress and plan what we’re going to do for those community spaces.”
Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, assured members that a report would be brought back and officers had been “doing an awful lot of work” with councillors across all the DEAs in terms of play facilities and scoping, but were working with limited resources.
“All of the parks that we’ve been scoping are currently in the process of being costed,” she concluded. “And we’re happy to have further engagement with members.”
