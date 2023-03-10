King Charles coronation: Options to be explored for events in Derry & Strabane

All parties represented on the committee gave their support to the motion, however, Independent Colr Gary Donnelly voted against it stating, ‘if the crown wants all these festivities I suggest the crown should fund it’.

The North West Cultural Partnership had written to the council, highlighting the issue of funding for these events, claiming that council has failed to acknowledge this ‘once in a lifetime event’.

Lead Democratic Services and Improvement Officer, Ellen Cavanagh, explained that council funding programmes are currently closed with limited applications relating to support for Coronation related initiatives.

King Charles. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It was also noted that these funding streams are based on a competitive process and that there is no dedicated funding earmarked for coronation celebrations.

Ms Cavanagh added that the Northern Ireland Office has just received formal notification from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), indicating that a total of £45k funding is to be granted to NI Local Authorities, as a contribution towards the cost of hosting local screenings of the coronation, the coronation concert and the Eurovision Song Contest. Lottery funding has also been made available.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey expressed his disappointment, stating that other councils in Northern Ireland are providing support to communities. He continued: “There seems to be no empathy within this council chamber for those who would wish to celebrate and commemorate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

“Are there no issues that council can address and perhaps give support in kind, for example road closures?”

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey.

"I don’t know if the Mayor might wish to consider a coronation party or tea dances and show empathy and support for a significant minority within the council area.”

Bringing forward a motion that council officers meet with the stakeholders who raised the issue to see what help council could offer, DUP Alderman Maurice Devenney commented: “As we move forward with the wider issue of good relations, we should be doing what we can.”

Sinn Féin Colr Christopher Jackson stated his party’s support for the motion, adding: “As Irish republicans there’s no secret around our position with the monarchy and it’s been well documented. We do respect that there’s quite a significant number of people within our city and district that have an allegiance to the monarchy in Britain and we have no difficulty respecting that.”

Colr Jackson then quoted the late Martin McGuinness’ statement that he was ‘so confident in his Irishness he had no desire to chip away at the Britishness of my neighbours’, adding that was the position of his party.

Sinn Féin Colr. Christopher Jackson.

“We respect that there are people living in Ireland that have an allegiance to a monarchy in Britain and, in turn, we expect unionist leaders to respect the identity of Nationalists or Republicans that live in this island,” he added. “In that spirit of good relations, we support the motion but we ask those from a unionist persuasion to respect the identity of many of the citizens of this city and district who identify as Irish Nationalists and republicans.”

Independent Colr Gary Donnelly voiced his objections: “This is an organisation, the figurehead of centuries of tyranny in this country, which is continuing and violating Irish sovereignty. It is a very, very wealthy organisation with golden thrones and worth billions of pounds and much of that wealth, regarding jewels and that has been pilfered from around the world. If the crown wants these festivities I suggest the crown should fund it, it shouldn’t be public money.”

Independent Colr Raymond Barr supported the motion, stating that there are people in the council district who wish to celebrate the coronation, and there should be some effort to facilitate these groups.

The SDLP’s support was also offered, with Colr Brian Tierney stating that he understands and respects that there are people within the city and district who will want to celebrate this occasion.

The Crown.

“I respectfully say to some of our unionist colleagues that I have no desire whatsoever to turn on the TV and watch the coronation of a British king but I do understand and respect that there are people within our city and district who will want the celebrate this occasion and we have no issue if officers lead with these organisations to see what they can maybe do.”

“We’re not suggesting at this stage that it’s gonna be a financial ask. There could be officer support or assistance in some way that these organisations might be looking for and we are happy for officers to have a look at that.

“Just because we may not partake in those celebrations doesn’t mean that we also want to stop others from partaking. I do just hope that whatever is organised across this city and district can be done in a respectful manner.

“I’m also conscious, I hope all our members are as well, what’s agreed here today can’t be actioned upon until it’s ratified at full council. Hopefully something can be brought back in time for full council so we can have a discussion and make a decision on it.”

The motion passed with only Colr Donnelly voting against it. The next meeting of full council is on Thursday, March 29.

Gillian Anderson