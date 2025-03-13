New 5-year tourism action plan for Derry & Strabane to be developed

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have approved the development of a new, five-year tourism strategy action plan for the district.

Members of council’s Business and Culture Committee were also asked at their monthly meeting in March to approve a review of the 2018 to 2025 strategy, the primary objective of which was to double visitor spend to £100 million by 2025 and generate 1,000 new jobs within the tourism sector.

Head of Culture, Aideen McCarter, said the Covid pandemic “significantly impacted” these objectives, but added that tourism remains a “vital contributor” to Northern Ireland’s economy, generating £1.2 billion in 2023, with 5.4 million trips and 16.5 million overnight stays.

“The Derry City and Strabane District Council area accounted for 5 per cent of trips and tourism expenditure,” she added. “There have been many notable successes with the ongoing development of our infrastructure and product.

The biennial Foyle Maritime Festival is one of Derry's best tourism drivers. Picture Martin McKeown. 22.07.22

“Capital investments referenced in the strategy to enhance the visitor experience of the region include progression of the DNA Museum, the relocation of the Visitor Information Centre, the Peacemakers Museum, and the International Appalachian Trail.

“In 2023, the council area recorded 277,000 overnight trips, generating £63.8 million and supporting 60,668 jobs in the tourism sector.

“It is anticipated that the 2024 statistics will reveal significant signs of recovery in the tourism sector [and] projections indicate increased visitor numbers, higher spending, and job growth, all of which will contribute to the overall growth of the region.

“With the tourism strategy set to expire in 2025, it is proposed that a high-level review will be undertaken to assess its impact and inform the development of a new five-year action plan in consultation with the Strategic Tourism Partnership.

“This plan will align with relevant strategies and initiatives from key internal and external stakeholders,” Aideen McCarter said.

Sinn Féin councillor Antaine Ó Fearghail and UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said the strategy should include plans for rural areas such as Sion Mills and Castlederg.

Councillor Ó Fearghail concluded: “We can’t put enough emphasis on the tourism strategy, because of the amount of money it brings in.”

