Outgoing Mayor 'disappointed' as 'Our Space' youth project extension proposal rejected

Derry City and Strabane District’s outgoing Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr has expressed disappointment after a proposal to extend the ‘Our Space’ project she introduced to open up the Guildhall to young people into the future was rejected by Sinn Féin reps, one of whom accused her of ‘congratulating’ herself.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At May’s Full Council Meeting Mayor Barr put forward an unsuccessful motion, proposing that council that the ‘Our Guildhall, Our Space’ initiative – which included regular social events for young people in the Guildhall and was introduced during her Mayoral term – could be embedded in the Mayor’s yearly programme.

The motion said: “Council resolves to work with the Office of the Mayor each year to co-design and deliver dedicated ‘Our Guildhall, Our Space’ events as part of the Mayor’s community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Council [also] resolves to support the identification and securing of external funding, sponsorship, and community partnership opportunities to sustain and expand the programme.”

The Mayor hosted numerous events inside the Guildhall for young people during her year in office.

Mayor Barr added: “This initiative wasn’t designed for young people; it was created with them [and] born directly from their voices and vision.

“Given its success and the overwhelmingly positive response it has received across the community, I felt it was important to bring this motion forward.

“Over the past year, I’ve had the privilege and pleasure of engaging with around 1 ,200 young people through six “Our Guildhall, Our Space” events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The total cost of delivering the six youth events comes to £23,095, of this £15,340 was generously covered through external sponsorship, while £7,755 was allocated from the Mayor’s budget [and] that’s why institutional support is so important.”

Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr.

UUP Alderman and Deputy Mayor, Darren Guy, supported and seconded the motion, while DUP Alderman Julie Middleton praised the initiative for “bringing young people into the Guildhall, increasing inclusivity, and engaging with our precious young people district-wide”.

Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson congratulated Mayor Barr for securing funding and organising the event, but said he and his party were “extremely disappointed” by the motion.

“This is your final meeting as Mayor, a meeting where we could reflect on a successful year,” Councillor Jackson said. “No previous Mayor has put motions into council congratulating themselves and almost trying to shape the term of a future Mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is extremely disappointing to see this motion, I’m conscious the previous Mayor (Sinn Féin councillor Patricia Logue) hasn’t imposed any events on yourself, and you were given free reign around which events that you would prioritise.

“This sets a very dangerous precedent; if every Mayor felt an obligation to put their stamp on the office by creating a lasting legacy, in seven or eight years’ time the calendar could be filled before the Mayor even takes office.”

Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton agreed the initiative was “excellent” and said she “understands the sentiment” of the motion, but argued that council should not create new youth services that would compete with existing services for resources.

Similarly, fellow Sinn Féin member Grace Uí Niallais highlighted a number of youth clubs within the district who recently lost funding and argued that any youth funding should go to “front-line youth workers”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent councillor Paul Gallagher highlighted initiatives which were started and proposed as annual events by previous Mayors, such as Derry’s Supercar Saturday.

The Mayor announced during her year that she would “open the Guildhall to young people and create space for everyone to come together and have fun” and would “used young people’s ideas to shape these events at the Guildhall”.

The events included live music, bands, DJs, comedy, bingo and food.

“Mayor Graham Warke did bring a proposal, it was a fantastic event, it filled the [Guildhall] Square with cars that people only seen in the movies,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following that he brought a proposal that this should be an annual event, and since then that event has raised thousands of pounds for charities.

“We could have dismissed that, but this council adopted it, said we will have this every year, it’s part of the Mayor’s duties, and it continues to raise thousands of pounds.”

Shaun Harkin conceded that the initiative could be a “limiting factor” for the incoming Mayor, but they could “make this their own”.

He added: “The Tea Dance, it’s my understanding, was put through by a Mayor but it happens every year and it’s a great thing that we do, [and] the supercar rally, former Mayor Graham Warke initiated that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the vast majority of people will just see a rally that’s engaging, that raises a lot of money, and I think that it’ll be true with this as well.

“The issue is not about the legacy; somebody agreed to the funding for the rainbow crossing, but that becomes the rainbow crossing and it has to be painted on a regular basis to make sure we keep it up.”

Mayor Barr said she was disappointed by Sinn Féin’s response to the motion, as she “worked really hard to make sure that it is inclusive, collaborative, and centring the voices of young people”.

“You have all agreed that it has been very successful [and] it’s bringing our young people to the Guildhall and giving them that voice,” she concluded. “Then you say ‘we cannot support it’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cap; Despite several examples of Mayoral initiatives that have become annual events, Sinn Féin councillor Christopher Jackson said Mayor Lilian Barr was setting “very dangerous precedent” by proposing that the “Our Guildhall, Our Voice” initiative become embedded in the annual Mayoral programme (pic; DCSDC)

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter 07803 505777