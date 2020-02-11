Pedestrian access to Bishop Street car park to be improved

A scheme to improve pedestrian access to Bishop Street car park has been approved by members of Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee.

The environmental improvement scheme, which will enhance the physical appearance of the car park, were unanimously approved by members.

The existing high boundary walls along Bishop Street and Stable Lane will be removed and replaced with a more attractive boundary wall and railing.

The project will also include works to the northern boundary of the car park adjacent to St. Augustine’s Church Hall by replacing the current high level railings with new boundary features, as well as creating a dedicated ramped pedestrian access point from the car park onto Palace Street.

The project is being funded by the Department for Communities and will be delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council, with construction work due to commence in the coming months.

Chair of the Council’s Planning Committee, Councillor Christopher Jackson, welcomed the plans, saying they would contribute to the visitor experience in the area especially at events which draw big crowds onto the walls.

“I am delighted to see this work get the go ahead today, it will have a significant positive impact on the surroundings within the Historic City Conservation Area and help to enhance direct pedestrian access within this important part of the inner Walled City creating new opportunities to access Bishop Street, the City Walls and Palace Street.”