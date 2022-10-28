Independent councillor Raymond Barr left the hybrid October full council meeting of Derry City and Strabane Council in protest, as the Chief Executive John Kelpie recorded attendance before the meeting got under way.

The Strabane elected representative stated his intention to leave the meeting immediately in protest at ‘continuing neglect in Strabane; neglect which this council must take some responsibility for.’

Derry City Council and Strabane District Council were amalgamated in 2015.

Councillor Raymond Barr.

Gillian Anderson