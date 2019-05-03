Third Derry SDLP candidate elected while Independent Councillor eliminated

The SDLP has returned a third candidate for Derry with Foyleside Councillor Shauna Cusack returning to represent the area.

Colr. Cusack is the second Councillor to be elected for Foyleside, with running mate Mary Durkan having been deemed elected earlier, while SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins has become the first representative to be elected in Ballyarnett.

Meanwhile Independent Councillor Warren Robinson has been eliminated in the neighbouring Ballyarnett ward.

Colr. Robinson, who was co-opted onto the Council after former Councillor Dee Quigley stood down, polled 639 first preference votes.

His transfers are expected to help Aontú candidate Dr Anne McCloskey, who has polled strongly on first preferences, beyond the quota needed. The pro-life candidate now looks set to take a seat in Ballyarnett.

Meanwhile UUP Councillor and Deputy Mayor Derek Hussey has been returned for Derg, while DUP’s Keith Kerrigan has also been elected in the same ward.

UUP Councillor William Jamieson has been excluded in Faughan, while the SDLP’s Lillian Seenoi-Barr has been eliminated in Foyleside.

A total of 35 seats are still to be decided.

Candidates eliminated earlier include two sitting councillors Gus Hastings SDLP, Thomas Kerrigan DUP, and also Hayleigh Fleming SF, Anne Murray Alliance, Conor Heaney SF, Neil McLaughlin SF, Danny McCloskey Alliance, John Doherty Alliance.

The quota needed to be deemed elected for the Ballyarnett ward stands at 1368, while the quota in Foyleside is 1227.

The quota for Faughan is 1191 and 13335 for Derg.

Counting in The Moor, Sperrin and Waterside wards has yet to start.