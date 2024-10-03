Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The PSNI are conducting a review after Councillors in Derry raised concern about the use of body cam footage during certain Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) meetings.

At the September Health and Community Committee meeting, members received an Annual PCSP report outlining six meetings that took place between March 2023 and April 2024 and allowed PCSP members, many of whom are council members, to scrutinise the PSNI’s use of the Justice and Security Act (JSA) stop and search powers by randomly selecting a number of body-worn videos to watch and see how searches were carried out.

At a Full Council Meeting on Wednesday, September 26, independent councillor Gary Donnelly said he was concerned that the use of footage for the meetings could be in violation of data protection laws.

Councillor Donnelly claimed stop and searches were “humiliating acts that are used not only on people who the State would see as dissenting, but also their families and their children”.

“I would want to know what is in these videos and if the people who are have given their permission, because if they haven’t then data protection comes into it,” he said.

“If somebody was at these viewings, can they shine any light on what’s going on here?”

DUP Alderman Niree McMorris and and UUP Alderman Darren Guy are both members of the PCSP and each attended a meeting.

They said the subjects of the stop and searches were not identified, and the exercises’ purpose was for members to scrutinise the PSNI’s behaviour.

Councillor Donnelly added: “There may be ramifications for this council for data protection because I know that if I was involved in a stop and search, I believe it would be a violation of my rights to record it without permission and then show it to other people.

“These are very damaging acts and have an effect, particularly on young children. I think that this is a very bad practice and one that could have legal ramifications for this council,” he claimed.

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney asked if other local councils carry out similar exercises, and also had concerns around General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the sharing of videos.

“I just want to make sure that we as a council know what we’re doing and make sure that we have all the checks and balances in place and there is no breach on our part,” Councillor Tierney said. “I do share some of the concerns that have been voiced by members.”

Mayor and SDLP councillor, Lilian Barr, chaired Wednesday’s meeting and told members that officers would investigate the matter and return a report to members “as soon as they can”.

Responding to the issues raised, a PSNI spokesperson said the police force “remains committed to being accountable for its use of stop and search powers”.

"We are aware of the concerns raised by local elected members in Derry City and Strabane District Council, and we are reviewing the matter,” the spokesperson added.

The PSNI describes Stop and Search is an ‘operational tool used to prevent, detect and investigate crime as well as to bring offenders to justice’.

“Police officers have a legal power to stop and search members of the public in certain circumstances, from dealing with the unlawful possession of controlled drugs through to countering terrorism. Officers will treat members of the public in keeping with the Police Service's core values of fairness, courtesy and respect,” the PSNI website states.