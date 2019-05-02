Voting under way across Derry & Strabane: What you need to bring with you

Polling stations have opened across Derry City & Strabane District with local people getting the chance today to vote for who will represent them for the next five years.

A total of 75 candidates are standing in the election across the seven wards that make up the city and district, with 40 seats on the Council to be decided.

Many of the candidates were gathering at polling stations from early this morning along with supporters and campaigners who have been pounding the pavements and going door-to-door in the canvas over the past weeks.

And there will be little chance to out their feet up over the weekend as the counting of the votes will begin early tomorrow (Friday) at Foyle Arena in the Waterside, and could last throughout the weekend.

Candidates from Ballyarnett, The Moor, Foyleside, Waterside, Faughan, Sperrin and Derg will find out how they fared over the course of the weekend, and the make-up of the new Council could be confirmed by Saturday or Sunday.

The electorate is being asked to list their candidates in order of preference. The Electoral Office advises that on the ballot paper, mark a ‘1’ against your first preferred candidate, a ‘2’ against your second preferred etc, for as many candidates as you like.

WHAT YOU NEED TO BRING WITH YOU:

Photographic I.D.

Voters heading to the polls today will need to bring photographic identification in the form of a Irish, Uk or EU passport, Electoral Identity Card, a UK, Irish or EEA driving license or provisional driving license, Translink Senior SmartPass or Translink 60Plus Smartcard before being able to cast their vote at the ballot stations.

Other forms of acceptable I.D. are a Translink War Disabled SmartPass and a Translink Blind Person’s SmartPass

The Electoral Office has advised identification document does not need to be current, as long as the photograph is of a good enough likeness to allow polling station staff to confirm the identity of the holder.

Polling cards

People do not need to have their poll card to cast their vote, as it is for information purposes only. You should go to your polling station on polling day with your ID and you will be able to vote.