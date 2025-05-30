Derry City and Strabane District Council members have praised Derry’s Celtronic Festival for “giving Derry a stage on the World map”.

In March, organisers announced that the Derry-based electronic music festival would end after its 25th year, which took place in April.

At May’s Full Council Meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Aisling Hutton said Celtronic was “more than just a festival”.

“It has been the heartbeat of Derry’s electronic music scene,” she said. “And through Celtronic’s dedication, creativity and unwavering commitment to both the global excellence and local talent, they’ve transformed our city into a vibrant hub of sound, culture, and community.

Crowds at Celtronic in 2017.

“Thank you for giving Derry a stage on the World map, nurturing young artists, and making dance music something that we love.

“Your legacy will echo in every beat, every venue, and every artist that you’ve inspired.

“So to the founders, Gareth Stewart and Tony Talbot, thank you for believing Derry could be a World stage; you dreamed boldly, acted with heart, and brought to life an event that matched the creative energy of any European city.

“You didn’t follow trends, you set them. You didn’t chase profit, you chased passion. And for that we are very thankful.”

Celtronic event back in 2001.

Speaking as the last ever Celtronic festival got under way earlier this year, the organisers said: “Founded in 2001 with a vision to celebrate dance music culture in Derry, Celtronic has evolved into a key fixture in Ireland’s electronic music calendar, attracting thousands of dance music fans and some of the biggest and most relevant names in electronic music to Derry, including Andrew Weatherall, David Holmes, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Bicep, Carl Craig, Annie Mac, Derrick May, Mary Anne Hobbs, and many more.

“As we bring this chapter of Celtronic to a close, we look forward to welcoming all the Celtronic crew—old and new—to dance together one last time. All good raves must come to an end.”

The final event – Celtronic 2025’s closing party – took place on Easter Sunday night at Sandinos, featuring two of electronic music’s finest selectors, Mano Le Tough and Michael Mayer, alongside Derry’s own Darren Allen.

Andrew Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter