Councillor expresses disappointment at delays to Castlederg sport field plans
At the December full council meeting Sinn Féin’s Ruairí McHugh noted the application for a multi-sports, synthetic pitch with floodlighting at Mitchell Park, which has already been deferred several times, was again deferred at the most recent planning meeting.
Colr. McHugh said: "It's disappointing on several fronts as it represents a multi-million pound investment into the community of Castlederg, and I think it's important that I register my frustration.
“I think I speak on behalf of everybody who's waiting on this application to come before the planning committee for decision.
“That includes not only the sports clubs but also our own officers, who worked so hard and overcame so many obstacles to hopefully get this application out for decision.”
Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Phillips, said a special Planning Committee will be scheduled for January, and she believed ‘that item will be included'.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.