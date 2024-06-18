Councillor McBrearty to propose 100% Redress Councillors for Cathaoirleach and Leas-Chathaoirleach of Donegal County Council
The Independent Councillor said the fresh mandate presented councillors with a ‘unique opportunity to strike while the iron was hot in support of defective concrete impacted home and property owners’.
He urged his fellow councillors to unanimously back his proposal and added that, in doing so, ‘we would be providing the party and the people who voted for it, with a fantastic national, indeed international, platform’.
“We would be enabling the party to amplify the message that the Government must deal honestly, meaningfully and scientifically with everyone impacted by the Defective Concrete Scandal, in terms of real redress.
The Raphoe Councillor said the Defective Concrete Scandal was decimating homes and lives in Donegal and beyond.
He added: “That is why we witnessed the truly unprecedented groundswell of support for the 100% Redress Party on June 7.
“I believe that is also why I was re-elected to Donegal County Council. I am a founder member of Justice 4 Donegal: Defective Concrete Homes and Properties, which is taking a judicial review of the Frankenstein testing protocol IS 465.
“I hope every Cllr will support my proposal and in doing so support every home and property owner destroyed by the Defective Concrete Scandal, labelled incorrectly by
those in power as caused by Mica Freeze Thaw.”
The 2024 Annual General Meeting of Donegal County Council will take place in the County House, Lifford on Friday, June 21.
