Councillor Niamh Kennedy elected Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council - the fourth woman in 125 years
One of just three women in the council, Colr Kennedy becomes only the fourth woman and first Independent woman to take the position of chairperson of Donegal County Council in 125 years.
She was proposed by Councillor Pauric McGarvey.
A counter-proposal was submitted by Colr Frank McBrearty, who proposed the 100% Redress Party’s Colr Tomas Sean Devine as Cathaoirleach. Following a vote of the council members, Colr Kennedy was elected on a vote of 27 to Colr Devine’s nine votes.
The Leas-Cathoirleach is Fine Gael Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh. Colr McBrearty proposed the 100% Redress Party’s Councillor Joy Beard, however there was no second proposer.
Colr Kennedy said she was ‘honoured and delighted’ to be in the position and said members all have had a ‘good working relationship’.
She said it was ‘important’ that members work together ‘regardless of our differences’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.