Micheál Martin has not been elected as Taoiseach as expected and the Dáil has been suspended until Thursday morning amid chaos in Leinster House.

There were rancorous scenes on Wednesday due to a controversial proposal for members of the Regional Independent Group of TDs who are supporting the incoming Fianna Fáil/Fine Gael coalition to be allotted opposition speaking time.

An Ceann Comhairle, Verona Murphy, told TDs that the arrangement to potentially allow regional independents address the Dáil as members of an opposition technical group would apply only for the purposes of facilitating business on Wednesday and was being taken without prejudice to a final decision on arrangements for the remainder of the 34th Dáil.

However, there was uproar when the Government Chief Whip, Deputy Hildegarde Naughton, proposed that the incoming Taoiseach and Tánaiste be allocated 15 minutes each for speeches if and when nominated while the opposition parties, Sinn Féin, the Labour Party, the Social Democrats and the prospective technical groups – that include members of the government-supporting regional independents – be allotted 10 minutes each.

After 4pm when opposition TDs appeared set to walk out as Deputy Naughton sought to press ahead with the nomination of a Taoiseach despite no resolution to the row over speaking times Ms. Murphy suspended proceedings until 9am on Thursday.

Opposition TDs were also scathing of a proposal just eight weeks after the last General Election and immediately following the Christmas recess to adjourn the Dáil again until February 5.

Shortly after the Dáil was convened on Wednesday the Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pádraig MacLochlainn proposed suspending proceedings to facilitate ‘an urgent meeting of the Business Committee to deal with the outrageous proposition that the Dáil will not return next week and that 39 TDs in Sinn Féin will be allocated ten minutes - the same as your Government's group in opposition’.

“Michael Lowry is a member of the Opposition. Michael Lowry stood outside this building and said ‘We will support the Government in the good days and the bad’, with all seven of them, and he is a member of the Opposition. For God's sake.

“You are making a mockery of democracy here. The Taoiseach to come and the Taoiseach right now designed this situation today. They have it within their power to resolve this issue. The technical groups should have speaking rights from the Government side. That is where they belong,” blasted the Buncrana-based TD.

During proceedings Labour TD Alan Kelly said: “When it comes to the functioning of this Dáil, this is a huge decision. We were looking at other parliaments across the Irish Sea two years ago and laughing at the way in which they conducted their business.

"Let us make sure that this solemn Parliament in Ireland is not made a show of around the world, where we set a precedent where people who are part of the Government are sitting in opposition. What a bloody farce.”

The Dáil was suspended by An Ceann Comhairle several times to allow for talks between the parties.

