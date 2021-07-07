Damien Mullan replaces Aileen Mellon as Sinn Féin councillor in Ballyarnett DEA in Derry
Damien Mullan has been selected by Sinn Féin to replace Aileen Mellon as councillor for the Ballyarnett District Electoral Area (DEA) on Derry City and Strabane District Council.
He said he looks forward to representing the people of the greater Shantallow and Culmore areas.
Speaking after a selection convention in Derry this evening, Councillor Damien Mullan said: “I am delighted to be joining a strong Sinn Féin team on Derry City & Strabane District Council to represent the people of the Ballyarnett area.
“I want to pay tribute to Aileen Mellon for her tireless work in the area, particularly as a strong voice for young people on the Council.
“There are huge challenges and opportunities ahead of us and my priority will be to work alongside my colleagues to deliver more and better housing, more facilities and improve the lives of everyone.
“This is an exciting time in politics across our island and I look forward to playing my part on the local Council to build a better, fairer and united Ireland for all.”