Mr Norris was elected at a party selection convention on Sunday.

The long-time SDLP and community activist lives in the Faughan area with his wife and they have three adult children.

Speaking after he was selected, Councillor Norris set out his priorities in his new role as a public representative for the area.

New Derry & Strabane SDLP Councillor Declan Norris with party leader Colum Eastwood, party reps and family at the selection convention.

He said: “I’m delighted to have been selected by my SDLP colleagues as the new representative for Faughan. I’m passionate about this area, this party and building a better future for everyone here.

"I have lived in this community for many years and I’m determined to work to highlight the positives, address the negatives and help this area reach its full potential.”

He added: “Through my work as an SDLP activist and involvement in community initiatives I have got to know this area and the people who live here very well, and I’m determined to be a representative that everyone can be proud of. In my new role I’ll be striving to shine a spotlight on issues impacting people in this area and ensuring that I'm a strong voice for people in Faughan in the council chamber."

SDLP Derry City & Strabane District Group Leader councillor Brian Tierney welcomed Colr. Norris to the Council team.

New Derry & Strabane SDLP Councillor Declan Norris.

He said: “Declan Norris will be a huge asset to what is an already strong SDLP team on council.

"He has been a committed SDLP activist for a number of years and I know how passionate he is about working on behalf of and improving his local community.