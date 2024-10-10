Delargy calls for NHS111 urgent mental health number to be rolled out in the North

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pádraig Delargy has called for the NHS111 urgent mental health support number to be rolled out in the north.

The Foyle MLA asked Health Minister Mike Nesbitt if he had plans to introduce the number.

He replied: “The Urgent and Emergency Care Review was published in 2022, with one of the strategic priorities being the introduction of local, and ultimately regional, Phone First services, akin to the 111 telephone services provided in other areas of the UK.

“Local Phone First services are now available in all Trust areas to provide initial advice and triage for those people considering attending urgent care services.”

He said he was looking at a regional HSC111 service.

“Officials have been engaging with counterparts in England and Scotland to review how their services currently operate, including the introduction of a mental health hub as part of any new service.

“This hub, if introduced, would provide mental health assessment and support, including signposting callers to other relevant mental health services,” he said.