Departments bid for £189.7m for energy pressures but no Executive means no money

The Departments of Infrastructure (£65.8m) and Health (£63.6m) made up the largest proportion of £189.7m in bids for extra funding to meet rising energy costs by Stormont departments this year, Finance Minister Conor Murphy has confirmed.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:06 am
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 11:09 am

However, Mr. Murphy said the pressures for the year 2022-23 had been identified in June and are likely to have increased due to spiralling energy costs.

He said: "The lack of an Executive means that there has been no opportunity for an Executive financial exercise for departments to bid against."

He released a breakdown of bids by Department which shows Infrastructure, Health, Education and Economy were the biggest bidders at June.

Stormont departments had bid for £189.7m for energy pressures for 2022/23 at June but this is likely to have risen over the summer.

The bids in descending order were as follows: Department for Infrastructure - NI Water (£51m); Translink (£3.8); Department (£11m); Total (£65.8m).

Department of Health - Energy (£62.3m); Vehicle Fuel (£1.3m); Total (£63.6).

Department of Education - Energy Costs Pressures (this includes Education Authority and Council for the Curriculum, Examinations & Assessment); Total (£16.5).

Department for Economy - Energy - Utilities Increase (£16.2).

Department of Justice - Energy (Electricity, Gas, Oil, LPG, Biomass) (£12.2m); Energy (Vehicle Fuel) (£0.9m); Total (£13.1m).

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs - Departmental Energy Costs - Electricity, Gas, Oil, LPG, Biomass (£3.7m); Departmental Energy Costs - Vehicle Fuels (£0.1m); Departmental/Arm's Length Bodies Pressures (£2.9m); Total (£6.7m).

Department of Finance - Office Estates Energy Costs (£5.1m).

Department for Communities - Energy Costs (£2.3).

Northern Ireland Assembly Commission - Heating & Lighting (£0.4m).

Total bids for energy funding pressures for 2022/23 stood at £189,700,000, however, as mentioned above, due to the sharp rises in prices over the summer this is likely to have increased.

Mr. Murphy provided the details this month in response to an Assembly Question from the DUP MLA Phillip Brett.

