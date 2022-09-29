Departments bid for £189.7m for energy pressures but no Executive means no money

However, Mr. Murphy said the pressures for the year 2022-23 had been identified in June and are likely to have increased due to spiralling energy costs.

He said: "The lack of an Executive means that there has been no opportunity for an Executive financial exercise for departments to bid against."

He released a breakdown of bids by Department which shows Infrastructure, Health, Education and Economy were the biggest bidders at June.

Stormont departments had bid for £189.7m for energy pressures for 2022/23 at June but this is likely to have risen over the summer.

The bids in descending order were as follows: Department for Infrastructure - NI Water (£51m); Translink (£3.8); Department (£11m); Total (£65.8m).

Department of Health - Energy (£62.3m); Vehicle Fuel (£1.3m); Total (£63.6).

Department of Education - Energy Costs Pressures (this includes Education Authority and Council for the Curriculum, Examinations & Assessment); Total (£16.5).

Department for Economy - Energy - Utilities Increase (£16.2).

Department of Justice - Energy (Electricity, Gas, Oil, LPG, Biomass) (£12.2m); Energy (Vehicle Fuel) (£0.9m); Total (£13.1m).

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs - Departmental Energy Costs - Electricity, Gas, Oil, LPG, Biomass (£3.7m); Departmental Energy Costs - Vehicle Fuels (£0.1m); Departmental/Arm's Length Bodies Pressures (£2.9m); Total (£6.7m).

Department of Finance - Office Estates Energy Costs (£5.1m).

Department for Communities - Energy Costs (£2.3).

Northern Ireland Assembly Commission - Heating & Lighting (£0.4m).

Total bids for energy funding pressures for 2022/23 stood at £189,700,000, however, as mentioned above, due to the sharp rises in prices over the summer this is likely to have increased.