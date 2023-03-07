Derry and Strabane Council spent £34,925 on hotels in less than five years
Derry City and Strabane District Council spent over £30,000 on hotels and overnight accommodation over the past four and a bit years.
By Kevin Mullan
In total £34,925.10 has been spent on overnight stays, according to information released under the Freedom of Information Act.
The level of expenditure reduced, as would have been expected, during the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Derry City and Strabane District Council records it spent £17,384.93 in 2019; £13,943.91 in 2020; £114.58 in 2021; £2,127.84 in 2022; and £1,353.84 in 2023 to date.