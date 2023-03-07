In total £34,925.10 has been spent on overnight stays, according to information released under the Freedom of Information Act.

The level of expenditure reduced, as would have been expected, during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Derry City and Strabane District Council records it spent £17,384.93 in 2019; £13,943.91 in 2020; £114.58 in 2021; £2,127.84 in 2022; and £1,353.84 in 2023 to date.