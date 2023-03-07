News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Derry and Strabane Council spent £34,925 on hotels in less than five years

Derry City and Strabane District Council spent over £30,000 on hotels and overnight accommodation over the past four and a bit years.

By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

In total £34,925.10 has been spent on overnight stays, according to information released under the Freedom of Information Act.

The level of expenditure reduced, as would have been expected, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to Derry City and Strabane District Council records it spent £17,384.93 in 2019; £13,943.91 in 2020; £114.58 in 2021; £2,127.84 in 2022; and £1,353.84 in 2023 to date.

Derry City and Strabane District Council office.
Derry City and Strabane District Council office.
Derry City and Strabane District Council office.
Most Popular
Read More
Council releases breakdown of Brandywell charges for Derry City FC and Institute...
DerryStrabane CouncilStrabane District CouncilDerry City