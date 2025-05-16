Derry and Strabane’s Halloween budget confirmed at £550,000

The budget for Halloween 2025 has been set at £550,000, as confirmed during the council's Business and Culture meeting on Tuesday, May 13.

Part of the Halloween 2025’s budget came from Tourism Northern Ireland’s International Events Fund. Derry’s Halloween is the only event in Northern Ireland to have secured the maximum fund of £100,000.

The event seeks to raise an additional £50,000 through Executive Office support and sponsorship, with a further £12,000 anticipated from trading opportunities.

During the meeting it was also proposed that the North West Carnival Initiative receive an increase in Service Level Agreement of £20,000.

Revellers, performers and early contenders for the best Halloween costume converged on Derry’s city centre on Monday evening for the opening of the 2024 Halloween festivities. Photo: George Sweeney

Sinn Féin Colr. Aisling Hutton agreed with the proposal, she stated: “The North West Carnival initiative plays a very central role in relation to the parade.

“I'm happy to propose that we agree to a £20,000 increase in their budget this year.”

Shaun Harkin of People Before Profit supported the budget increase for the North West Carnival Initiative. He said: “The key thing is Halloween started as a community festival and we have to maintain that, we have to fund the organisations that are going to assist it.”

SDLP Colr. Rory Farrell added: “Without the North West Carnival Initiative, Halloween, St Patrick’s Day Parade, and the Christmas lights switch-on would not be the same. These are the events we look forward to all year, and they would not be the same without the North West Carnival Initiative. I think it is right and proper that they receive the proper funding.”

DUP Alderman Chelsea Cooke urged for more Halloween celebrations in the Waterside, stating: "As a Waterside councillor, it would be rude of me not to push for more events to be included throughout that week in the Waterside."

The meeting also highlighted some trial zones such as: Shipquay Street – Shipquay Shriek, The Diamond – Disco at The Diamond, Pump Street/London Street – Pumpkin Street, Bishops Street – Bones of Bishops Street.

Additional Halloween programming will take place outside the main zones in the Craft Village, Pump Street, and St Columb's Cathedral.

This year’s Halloween celebration will continue with the theme ‘The Awakening,’ featuring the return of Awakening the Walls, the Halloween parade, and concluding with the Halloween Fireworks.