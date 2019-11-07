Derry anti-terror police investigating 'illegal use of a lottery' search five premises, arrest 31-year-old

The PSNI's anti-terror unit have arrested a 31-year-old man after five premises were searched during an investigation into an alleged illegal lottery in Derry.

The PSNI said detectives from PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit, investigating the illegal use of a lottery in the Derry area arrested a 31 year old man today following searches of business and residential premises in the city.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Griffin said: “This morning we searched five properties in the city in connection with an ongoing investigation into the illegal use of a lottery in the Derry/Londonderry area and seized a sum of money and other items in connection with lottery activity.

“A 31 year old man was arrested this morning and has subsequently been released on bail pending further questioning. The investigation is continuing.”